CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposed bill in the Nevada Legislature would require a voter to provide proof of identity at the polls, but with Democrats controlling both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office, it likely dead on arrival.

Republican Assemblywoman Jill Dickman introduced AB 163 on Monday. Major provisions of the legislation would require the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue voter identification cards to Nevadans without IDs. If a person’s identity is questioned at the polls, a person would have to “furnish proof of identity to respond to such a challenge,” a preliminary version of the bill reads.

The proposed law would also require Nevada’s Secretary of State to match voter registration lists with records from the State Registrar of Vital Statistics, specifically to crosscheck the names of dead Nevadans at least once a month. This process already happens at the county level, but not with a statewide standard other than to be “regularly maintained.” Current law also requires the DMV to work with the Social Security Administration to update the list.

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign had claimed 1,500 deceased Nevadans voted in the November election, though this claim was tossed out of court several times.

The I-Team found two instances of dead individuals having votes cast in their names. The Secretary of State’s Office, which is headed by a Republican, the Nevada Supreme Court and several judges said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud or 1,500 deceased voters having ballots cast in their names.

The bill introduced Monday would also require a person who casts a provisional ballot to provide proof of identity or sign an affidavit stating why they are voting provisionally.

The bill follows a similar state law passed in Indiana.

“The provisions of this bill which require that a person present, with limited exceptions, one of the forms of identity to vote in person are similar to the provisions of an Indiana law which the United States Supreme Court has determined does not unconstitutionally burden a person’s right to vote, in part because a person can obtain one of the forms of required proof of identity free of charge and the requirements to provide proof of identity do not apply to persons who vote by absent ballots,” analysis from the Legislative Council Bureau said.

The bill would also tighten how absentee ballots are delivered. The ballots would have to be received by an election department by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Current law allows ballots to be accepted for several days after due to the speed of the U.S. Postal Service.

The proposed law would also require ballots be counted within 48 hours after polls close on Election Day. In November, it took more than a week for Clark County to finish the counting of its ballots due to the amount of mail-in ballots. Nevada instituted a large mail-in ballot program amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The law would also limit who can return an absentee ballot to the voter or a member of the voter’s family.

During the ballot canvassing process in November, Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria told the Clark County Commission his office found more than 900 discrepancies across the county’s precincts. Gloria stated that they had found the discrepancies in tracking, moving from signature to manual signature verifications, as well as in the ballot curing process. The office also found five people voted twice.

Several lawsuits on similar matters were all thrown out of court.