Nevada Republicans hold protest, claim infringement on first amendment rights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans are holding a protest tonight, claiming Gov. Steve Sisolak is infringing on their first amendment rights. This comes after reports that President Donald Trump’s rallies planned for Reno and Las Vegas would be canceled.

Trump’s camp has since said despite conflicting comments, the events are still on.

Those at the protest say State COVID-19 rules and restrictions are not fair across the board.

The group is chanting “four more years,” pushing for Trump to be re-elected. They are also chanting “recall Sisolak” and “open Nevada.” @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/V34dpDtoqC — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 11, 2020

In a press conference earlier today, Nevada Republican Chairman Michael McDonald accused Sisolak of enforcing “two different sets of rules.” He said the Governor has blocked peaceful events held by Republicans while allowing protests that have becoming violent.

“When you can have a protest on the Strip, they are shoulder-to-shoulder no masks, they are protesting up and down Downtown, but yet you cannot have your first amendment rights or your right to assemble,” McDonald said. “This seems to be a problem for all events, not just Republicans.”

8 News Now did reach out to the Nevada Democrats. They sent us a statement, which reads in part:

Once again, Trump and his allies are making Nevada the target of their lies and deceit, turning a public health crisis into a partisan issue. While Trump, his campaign and the Nevada GOP seek a scapegoat, the truth is, they only have Trump to blame.” Nevada Democrats

We also reached out to the Governor’s office for a response but have not yet heard back.

President Trump’s camp says planned rallies in Reno and Vegas will go on as scheduled, despite conflicting comments.