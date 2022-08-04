LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will “never” concede the primary election he lost in June.

“How can you concede you lost something that was, in fact, illegally taken from you?” Gilbert said in a statement Thursday. While Gilbert has claimed fraud in the election, there is no evidence supporting that claim. “I will concede that I lost the election never!”

Gilbert lost the June 14 primary to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo by 11 points. All counties certified their results shortly after the election. No county and no election official reported any instances of fraud.

Gilbert has filed an election lawsuit in Carson City. 8 News Now has not reviewed the lawsuit.

In a video posted Thursday, Gilbert claimed 55,000 ballots in Clark County were “manipulated.”

“I only not only won the election against Joe Lombardo, but I won it in a landslide,” Gilbert said in the video that showed no evidence of fraud.

Gilbert’s campaign had requested a recount, which showed an addition of one vote.