RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.

“Earlier this morning, our Reno office was vandalized,” a tweet from the campaign said Wednesday afternoon. “Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior.”

A photo shared with 8 News Now showed a broken window, likely from an object like a brick or rock.

“It’s time to start hitting back!” Nevada Republican Party chair Michael McDonald tweeted. “Do it at the ballot box. Let your vote be your voice.”

Lombardo, who is currently the Clark County sheriff and head of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, will face off against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

An 8 News Now/Emerson College/The Hill poll from mid-July found Lombardo behind Sisolak by about 4 points.