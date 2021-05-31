Nevada moves forward with creating public option health insurance plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposal to create a public health insurance plan run by the state to compete with private insurers is one step closer to becoming law.

During the final hours of the legislative session, the state Senate agreed to changes passed in the Assembly, sending the final bill to Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak’s desk.

If signed, the Nevada Public Option would compete through a state-run system. Nevada would be only the second state with a public option.

Supporters had argued the plan opens low-cost health care to more Nevadans, specifically those living in low-income and communities of color. Opponents had said the plan would be costly and should be left to the private market.