LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An expected $2 billion increase in education funding has Nevada leaders working ahead to ensure the money is used wisely.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager plans to introduce legislation mandating accountability and greater transparency from school districts across Nevada, according to a Thursday news release from the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

“We are committed to ensuring that every student in Nevada has access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success,” Yeager said. “However, we also recognize the importance of accountability and transparency in how these funds are spent.”

Yeager and Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro also called on all 17 school superintendents and the Nevada State Public Charter School Authority to bring detailed plans to a joint meeting of the money committees in the next 30 days.

Yeager’s statement also repeated Democrats’ opposition to money for private schools.

“Our children and families deserve nothing less than the best possible education, and we will not rest until every school district is delivering on that promise,” Yeager said. “Public money spent on public education must yield measurable and quantifiable results in student achievement — the status quo is simply unacceptable.”

The Clark County Education Association quickly reacted: “With unprecedented investment comes unprecedented accountability. CCEA applauds the Democratic leadership’s demands for school districts to present concrete plans before funds are released for the upcoming school year.”

The Democrats’ news release said, “School districts in Nevada must account for how they will spend these funds to increase student achievement and ensure that the money is being used to effectively address the needs of students, teachers, and education support staff.”