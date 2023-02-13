LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two bills introduced Monday at the 2023 Nevada Legislature take a hard line on crimes related to prostitution.

Assembly Bill 145 (AB145) imposes tough penalties on customers — “johns” — who hire prostitutes, elevating the penalties to a gross misdemeanor for a first offense. The punishment: a minimum fine of $800 (maximum $2,000) and jail time of up to a year behind bars.

Previously, the fine was $400-$1,000, with up to six months jail time.

The bill is sponsored by Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola (D-Las Vegas/Henderson).

Assembly Bill 157 (AB157) sets a 3-10 year sentence for the crime of living from the earnings of a prostitute (sex trafficking) when the prostitute is a child. The crime is a category B felony, and the sentencing rule applies whenever the victim is subject to physical force or the immediate threat of physical force.

AB157 provides a lower minimum sentence — 1-10 years — if there is no physical force or immediate threat of force.

The primary sponsors of the bill are two Washoe County Democrats — Assemblywoman Angie Taylor and Assemblywoman Natha Anderson, Clark County Democratic Assemblywoman Venicia Considine, and Senator Pat Spearman (D-North Las Vegas).