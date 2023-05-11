LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is making a pitch to Sony Pictures, putting together a package of tax breaks to tempt the movie-making giant to set up shop in southwest Las Vegas.

Tax breaks are reportedly part of the economic incentives under consideration. That’s how the deal came into the public eye, as Nevada lawmakers consider changing existing law to get around a limit on tax breaks for movie studios that is currently in place.

Senate Bill 496, sponsored by Sen. Roberta Lange (D-Las Vegas), was introduced on Thursday in Carson City to establish the Film Tax Credit and Infrastructure Program. The bill was referred to the Committee on Revenue and Economic Development.

Under the “infrastructure” sections of the bill, tax credits worth roughly $200 million per year would be allowed, paid each year through 2043.

Two sites are established as zones where the development could occur — one at the UNLV Tech Park, located in the southwest valley on Sunset Road near Durango Drive, near IKEA. The second site is within the City of Las Vegas, according to the bill. An address is not listed.

With its Columbia Pictures division, Sony is one of the biggest movie production companies in the world, part of the “Big Five” that include Universal, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., Disney, and Columbia. The Spider-Man movies of the Marvel Universe, “Ghostbusters,” “The Terminator” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” are among the company’s most popular productions.

Sony Pictures is currently based in Culver City, California.

Lange, along with representatives of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Howard Hughes Corporation and Birtcher Development are expected to answer questions after the bill is introduced today.

“I’m proud to sponsor the Film Tax Credit and Infrastructure Program to bring TV and movies to Nevada,” Lange said in a Wednesday news release. “The film industry would create thousands of good-paying, union jobs in the process of bringing the Silver State to the silver screen. After two years of work on this bill, I am excited to introduce it tomorrow.”

Additional tax breaks are detailed under sections of the bill dealing with movie production — although the description is broader, allowing television and other types of video production.

The legislation changes the current $10 million annual limit to projects involving movie productions to a higher ceiling of $15 million. Further language says projects could be eligible for tax break of up to 30% of the total production cost.

Other incentives might not be revealed immediately. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is the agency that crafts the blockbuster deals. The details of a recent deal involving Tesla weren’t revealed until just days before the Nevada Legislature was informed.