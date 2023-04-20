LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation known as “Rex’s Law” advanced with unanimous approval on Thursday in Carson City, bringing a tougher maximum sentence for drivers speeding 50 mph over the posted speed limit in crashes that kill or maim victims.

The tougher sentences on reckless driving also apply in a pedestrian safety zone, school zone or school crossing zone.

The bill’s namesake, 13-year-old Rex Patchett, was killed on March 7, 2022, in front of Mannion Middle School in Henderson. His father argued for tougher sentences after the driver was sentenced to six years in prison — the maximum currently allowed by law. Rex’s Law changes Nevada statutes, requiring a minimum one-year sentence and extending the maximum to 10 years.

Following the 21-0 vote, Senate Bill 322 (SB322) now moves to the Assembly for approval. From there, it would need Gov. Joe Lombardo’s signature.

The Senate passed 20 bills on Thursday, moving them to the Assembly for consideration. The Assembly sent 13 bills to the Senate. Here are some of the highlights:

GUN CONTROL: SB171 passed on a party line vote — 13-8 — to win Senate approval and advance to the Assembly. The bill seeks to prevent people convicted of hate crimes from buying, owning or possessing a firearm for 10 years following their conviction.

PREVAILING WAGE: A measure that some observers see as a death sentence for the Las Vegas Monorail would require workers to be paid the prevailing wage. AB299 passed on a 15-6 vote, advancing to the Assembly.

TOWING RULES: The Assembly passed AB303 on a party line vote — 28-14 — sending the bill to the Senate. The bill modifies legislation designed to prevent tow trucks from patrolling apartment complexes looking for vehicles with expired registrations. New language in the bill prevents towing companies from charging any fees at all when the only offense is an expired registration (unless the towing company was called by law enforcement). Towing fees present a hardship, and companies were targeting communities that could least afford those fees, proponents of the bill argued. Towing companies argued the bill removes all accountability for lawbreakers.