LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Republicans in the Nevada Assembly have introduced legislation to cut funding to any school that uses visual cueing tools like flash cards with a picture as the main method of reading instruction.

A 2019 survey found that 75% of kindergarten through second-grade classrooms — and elementary special education teachers — use the methods in question:

Three-cueing system model of reading

Visual memory

Assembly Bill 287 (AB187) aims to put an end to use of the methods, but doesn’t identify a preferred method for teaching reading to young students. A recent article in EducationWeek discusses the changing nature of early reading education.https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/is-this-the-end-of-three-cueing/2020/12

Any school district or charter school found in violation would have 60 days to remedy the situation. If it’s not corrected, the district or charter school would be subject to losing 10% of its funding (on a month-by-month basis) until the problem is corrected. The 10% would be paid back at that point.

AB187 is sponsored by District 2 Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, District 32 Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen and District 38 Assemblyman Gregory Koenig.