LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A progressive group’s report card on the 2023 Nevada Legislature’s accomplishments gives lawmakers a solid “C” — a 75% grade for actions on a list of bills the group identified as important this session.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo didn’t fare quite as well, grading at 70% in the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada (PLAN) evaluation.

It’s no surprise that PLAN’s scores favored Democrats, but the group also criticized majority Democrats on some points. In particular, PLAN pointed out that minorities have had to be the driving force for legislation that benefits minority communities. White lawmakers are often on the sideline until the bills are introduced. PLAN called that a blindspot in lawmakers’ performance.

“For the continuation of much-needed progress towards racial equity and fighting racial injustices ingrained in our state culture and institutions, white legislators must accept their role in sponsoring bold racially equitable policies,” PLAN said in conclusions of the 28-page “Facing Race: Racial Equity Report Card.”

PLAN picked 35 pieces of legislation with elements addressing economic equity, civil rights, health equity and institutional racism. The bills ranged from voting rights to support for tenants to Medicaid coverage, covering a wide variety of topics that touched the lives of minorities in Nevada. In the end, 15 of the bills passed and became law. Three resolutions — AJR8, AJR10 and SJR7 — passed. Five bills were rejected when Lombardo vetoed them.

The full report:

Democrats, who held the majority in the Assembly and Senate, received plenty of positive feedback from PLAN’s report card. In both houses, Democrats scored 90% or above. Senators Dallas Harris and Fabian Doñate rated at 99%. Assemblywoman Cecilia Gonzalez was at 99%.

Republicans, with a few exceptions, scored in 34% to 48% range. Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert (62%) and senators Scott Hammond (56%) and Pete Goicoechea (49%) were the only exceptions.

Lombardo got failing grades in three of the four categories, but an A grade for bills addressing racism.

The report took him to task for vetoing a disproportionate share of bills sponsored by minority lawmakers. Minority lawmakers represent 34.9% of the membership of both houses. About 57.3% of the vetoed bills were authored by minority lawmakers.

“Nevada’s communities will not back down to Lombardo, or accept his anti-immigrant, anti-tenant agenda and we encourage the legislative body to be bold, courageous, and demand progress,” PLAN concluded.

The group cited progress compared to past sessions, but emphasized the urgency of getting things done.

“Several of the vetoed policies made it further in the legislative process than ever before, but it is essential to the progression of Nevada communities to recognize that many of these policies, like ending summary evictions, were labeled ‘too progressive’ to pass while under a Democratic governor,” according to PLAN.