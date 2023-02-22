LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas has grown into the third-largest city in Nevada, and legislation introduced Wednesday in Carson City could add two additional council seats to city government.

Boundaries would be redrawn to move from four wards to six, with the November 2024 election filling the additional two ward seats under provisions of Senate Bill 184 (SB184). The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Pat Spearman, who represents District 1, covering most of North Las Vegas north of Craig Road.

Spearman ran for North Las Vegas mayor in the 2022 election and lost to Pamela Goynes-Brown.

SB184 also calls for an annual diversity study to be conducted by the city manager. The study would count the number of city employees in managerial positions who are women, veterans or members of minority groups.

It also sets forth residency requirements for the city manager, chief financial officer, assistant city manager and assistant chief of staff.