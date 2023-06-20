LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tenants’ rights activists accused Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo of breaking promises in statements released Tuesday.

The Nevada Housing Justice Alliance (NHJA) took aim at Lombardo after he vetoed Assembly Bill 340 (AB340) and three other bills that offered protections for tenants. Those bills were:

AB340: Reversed the procedure used in summary evictions, requiring the landlord to file a formal complaint in court.

Reversed the procedure used in summary evictions, requiring the landlord to file a formal complaint in court. Senate Bill 78 (SB78): Prohibited landlords from charging certain fees on top of rent.

Prohibited landlords from charging certain fees on top of rent. SB335: Contained protections for tenants caught up in summary eviction proceedings, including stopping evictions for 60 days if the tenant had a pending application for rental assistance.

Contained protections for tenants caught up in summary eviction proceedings, including stopping evictions for 60 days if the tenant had a pending application for rental assistance. SB371: Permitted county and city governments to enact ordinances related to affordable housing. The original version of the bill specifically mentioned “rent control.”

“We are deeply concerned about the governor’s veto of these important housing bills,” ACLU of Nevada Policy Manager Lilith Baran said. “Time after time we have watched housing justice policies fizzle and stall. The people of Nevada need more and deserve better.”

NHJA counts the ACLU, the Culinary Union, Make the Road Nevada, the Nevada Homeless Alliance and 12 other groups as partners in the effort to help tenants.

Momentum from pandemic

Tenant rights has become a hot-button issue in politics after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in thousands upon thousands of layoffs, putting families in jeopardy of losing their apartments when they couldn’t pay rent.

Nevada continues to lead the nation with a 5.4% unemployment rate.

Lombardo also vetoed AB298, which would have forced landlords to refund tenant application fees and prohibited charging an application fee for a minor living with a tenant. AB298 also contained rent control provisions.

At the same time, Lombardo signed AB396, which included $12 million for rental assistance in Clark County. He also signed AB528 — $100 million for homeless programs, including $75 million to build a consolidated homeless center. And he signed AB381, prohibiting landlords from charging fees for doing repairs.

Attacking the vetoes

“Working families urgently need relief now, but disappointingly Gov. Lombardo has sided with corporations and landlords who are pushing Nevadans out of their homes by vetoing AB340, SB78, SB335, and SB371 — important housing justice legislation that working families in Nevada were desperately counting on,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union.

Lombardo’s veto message on AB340 included a pro-business argument that it would make Nevada “an inhospitable environment for residential lessors (landlords).” Three of the four bills were sponsored solely by Democrats. SB371 was sponsored by the Democrat-controlled Senate Government Affairs Committee.

That’s not how proponents of AB340 saw the bill. Jonathan Norman of Nevada’s Coalition of Legal Services described the bill as an effort to align the summary eviction process with every other civil law proceeding. The net effect of the bill, Norman said, would have been to add time into the process to let people get help when they were being thrown out of their homes.

Governor’s reasons

But Lombardo saw it differently.

“AB340 would restructure Nevada’s summary eviction process in a manner that would impose additional and unnecessary delays and costs on those seeking to remove individuals who unlawfully remain on their property after the termination of their lease. This bill would make our summary eviction process more time-consuming than our peer states and would create ambiguous threshold standards which could be ruled upon by a judge without any formal hearing, providing insufficient protections for Nevada property owners,” Lombardo said in his veto message.

While agreeing that SB78 would add transparency to rental practices, Lombardo objected to the bill’s “wide-ranging changes to accounting practices, traditional fee collection, certain disclosures and various notice requirements” for landlords.

On SB335, Lombardo said, “SB335 would create onerous burdens in Nevada’s residential renting market by requiring even more hurdles for a landlord to evict a non-compliant tenant by establishing a judicial diversion program for such tenants. Not only would this make the eviction process more time-consuming, it would also make it more costly — potentially worsening availability and accessibility to residential properties for those looking to rent.”

‘Broken promises’

NHJA said Lombardo “shamefully backtracked on his promises” to reform Nevada’s eviction process.

Gerardo Velasquez member of Make the Road Nevada shares the following statement:

“I am deeply disillusioned by Gov. Lombardo’s failure to fulfill his promises made during the elections,” Make the Road Nevada member Gerardo Velasquez said. “It is disheartening to see that he, who knows firsthand the struggles of being a wage earner, has neglected his commitment to ensure families of all backgrounds have access to decent housing.”

Velasquez added, “As someone striving to provide for my family, I am confronted with the harsh reality that the minimum wage falls short of covering even basic rental expenses. I am confident that numerous families are still grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic, working tirelessly to rebuild their lives and secure a roof over the heads of their loved ones.”

Velasquez said Lombardo “must be held accountable.”

“Profit is the only concern we see protected in Nevada. The housing, health, and well-being of our neighbors are not a priority in this state. We need a fundamental change in priorities,” according to the Northern Nevada DSA (Democratic Socialists of America).