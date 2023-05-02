LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature took time Tuesday to remember 25 former lawmakers who have died since 2019. The tribute was part of Alumni Day at the Legislature in Carson City — an event that didn’t happen in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the distinguished names on the list were one-term Assemblyman Harry Reid, who went on to be the state’s most powerful representative, reaching the position of U.S. Senate Majority Leader from 2007 to 2014. The list also included former Lt. Gov. Robert Rose, who was president of the Nevada Senate from 1975 to 1979.

Before a slideshow paying tribute to the lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro said, “Because we are a citizen legislature, many of these former lawmakers served at a tremendous personal sacrifice to their careers and their families. And again, just want to say thank you for everything that you have done and for those sacrifices. You did so for the greater good and in service to our fellow Nevadans and it is this selfless contribution to our state that we recognize here today.”

Gary J. Adams (R)

Paul Aizley (D)

Erik H. Beyer (R)

Jambes H. Bilbray (D)

Maureen Brower (R)

Robert A. Cashell (R)

Peggy Cavnar (R)

Lonie Chaney (D)

Allison Copening (D)

Robert Glen Craddock (D)

Robert E. Gaston (D)

Alan Harney Glover (D)

Jane Fay Ham (R)

Norman Ty Hilbrecht (D)

David E. Humke (R)

Harold J. Jacobsen (R)

Joseph M. Neal Jr. (D)

Harry M. Reid Jr. (D)

Robert E. Rose (D)

R. Ian Ross (D)

Bart M. Schonweiler (R)

Janson Frank Stewart (D)

Phil Stout (R)

Tyrone (Otis) Thompson (D)

Myrna Torme Williams (D)

Thomas R.C. Wilson (D)

Familiar faces were on hand during the Senate floor session as lawmakers invited guests who previously served. Among those guests: current Nevada Attorney General and former Sen. Aaron D. Ford, former Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, who served in both houses, former Sen. David Parks, former Sen. Sue Lowden and Mo Denis, who served in both houses.

In the Assembly, four former majority leaders were guests — Paul Anderson, Teresa Benitez-Thompson, William Horne John Oceguera. Others included Sharron Angle, Patty Cafferata, Eugene Collins, John Ellison, Helen Foley, Pat Hickey, Susie Martinez, Danny Thompson and Jim Wheeler.