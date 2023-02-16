A lottery scratchers ticket and cash are seen in a file photo. (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution would open the door to establishing a state lottery.

Citing the need to raise money to fund youth mental health programs, Democratic Assemblyman Cameron “C.H.” Miller on Thursday proposed the change. It would repeal the portion of the constitution that prohibits a lottery.

Casino and Resort companies have opposed previous efforts to create a state lottery.

“The last few years have shown us how critical mental health care is and that our current infrastructure is woefully inadequate,” Miller said in a news release announcing the proposal.

“This constitutional amendment authorizing a lottery and dedicating the revenue to funding for youth mental health is a common sense solution that will help the many Nevada youth who are battling mental health challenges, just like I did as a child. Right now, we are sending millions of dollars across the border to neighboring states. It is time to fully invest in Nevadans and pass this constitutional amendment,” he said.

Miller cited a recent UNLV study that ranked Nevada last in the nation for overall mental health and overall youth mental health. The study ranked Nevada 39th for access to mental health care.

Miller represents Assembly District 7, which covers North Las Vegas between Cheyenne Avenue and Craig Road, and extends into a section of Las Vegas along Decatur Boulevard. He is serving his second term in the Assembly.