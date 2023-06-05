LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Senate and Assembly are plowing through a staggering list of bills on the final day of the 2023 Nevada Legislature, passing as many as possible to cap the 120-day session.

Budget bills, school choice, stadium funding and tax breaks for movie studios could be the highlights — or they could be the reason lawmakers end up in a special session if time runs out. The session must end by midnight — a mandate in the Nevada Constitution. It’s sine die — a Latin phrase for final adjournment.

8NewsNow.com will follow the action and post updates here until lawmakers adjourn: