LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Surveillance cameras will be installed in special education classrooms if a bill introduced Wednesday at the Nevada Legislature wins approval.

State Senator Scott Hammond, a Republican who represents District 18 in the northwest Las Vegas valley, introduced Senate Bill 158 (SB158), bringing back legislation that was introduced in 2021 but failed to pass. The lack of video evidence has come up in child abuse cases, but the bill covers only public schools and charter schools — not daycare businesses.

8 News Now talked to Hammond during an investigation into a teacher who was still licensed despite convictions involving abuse of six children with special needs. At the time, the Clark County School District said it was too expensive to put cameras in classrooms.

SB158 requires school districts and the governing body of charter schools to buy the cameras, and specifies that recorded video will be kept for 45 days. The video will be considered confidential, for use only in certain complaints or investigations, or by court subpoena. The cameras are only to be used during the school day, and written notice of their use must be posted. Additional release of videos is prohibited without the consent of all persons who appear in the video.

The bill requires elementary schools to begin installing cameras beginning July 1, 2024, with completion of installation by June 30, 2026. Middle schools, junior high schools and high schools must start by July 1, 2026, and finish by June 30, 2028.