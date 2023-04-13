LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A committee in the Nevada Senate is expected to vote later today whether to advance a bill that would legalize “magic mushrooms” in Nevada.

It’s just one of the votes that’s producing a frenzy of activity in Carson City through the end of the week as lawmakers rush to meet a deadline to get bills passed out of committees. The votes are happening in work sessions today and tomorrow, and this story will be updated as votes are recorded to highlight some of the controversial bills.

The bills that are approved in committee still must pass in both the Senate and Assembly before going to Gov. Joe Lombardo’s desk for a signature.

Some legislation that will require more analysis for funding is exempt from Friday’s deadline.

MAGIC MUSHROOMS: A vote is expected late Thursday afternoon on Senate Bill 242 (SB242), which would legalize fungi containing psilocybin or psilocin in amounts smaller than 4 ounces. An amendment to the original bill changes a requirement for an independent study and would legalize magic mushrooms faster.

Although psilocybin isn’t considered addictive, it’s still controversial. A Las Vegas man who is charged in a March 12 homicide told police he was impaired on mushrooms when the shooting happened.

RENT CONTROL: A “contentious” bill that would establish rent control passed the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Thursday morning. SB426 stops tenants from raising the rent on tenants in their first year, and limits increases to 5% thereafter. It provides for exceptions but requires landlords to meet certain conditions. The bill also gives tenants the right to sue their landlord for violating rent control provisions.

Senator Pat Spearman (D-North Las Vegas) Senator Jeff Stone (R-Clark County)

The bill is sponsored by Senator Pat Spearman (D-Las Vegas), and passed 5-3 as all the Democrats on the committee voted for it and all the Republicans opposed it. Spearman argued for the bill and said, “It may not make sense to anyone until it happens to you.”

Senator Jeff Stone (R-Clark County) is a landlord and has been a voice against the bill. He said he believes it doesn’t target the “corporate landlords” as intended, and instead exempts them from raising rents as long as the building is less than 15 years old.

TRANSGENDER SURGERIES: When sex change surgeries are over, there are still surgeries that are part of the process that patients discover insurance companies don’t want to pay for. SB163 passed a vote in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee Thursday, requiring insurance providers to cover surgeries that include “facial hair removal, hair transplants, facial feminization, partial mastectomy, tracheal shave and voice modification and therapy.”

Two Republicans voted against the bill, which was sponsored by Senator Melanie Scheible (D-Las Vegas).

