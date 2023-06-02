LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rejecting a $7 billion budget for state agencies with a stroke of his veto pen just before midnight Thursday, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo put more pressure on lawmakers as the Legislature nears the end of its session.

More Thursday vetoes have increased the total so far this session to 24. Lombardo signed 25 bills into law on Thursday and rejected 15. See a list below of other bills Lombardo rejected on Thursday.

Lombardo vetoed Assembly Bill 520 (AB520), a bill containing funding for a long list of social and health programs. The governor took aim at the lawmakers for the bill’s 78% increase in funding for the Legislative Branch, citing a lack of transparency and accountability.

Try again, Lombardo said. “In the short time remaining in the 2023 Session, I encourage the Legislature to revisit the elements of AB520 and forward a revised budget that better balances our wants for today with our needs of tomorrow,” Lombardo wrote in his veto message.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro (D-Las Vegas) fired back at Lombardo for choosing “politics over policy.” She listed people and programs that rely on things provided by AB520: Preschoolers, college students, Medicaid recipients, veterans, public safety and health care professionals.

“Nevadans deserve better than a governor who is willing to leverage their well-being for political gain,” Cannizzaro said in a statement released by Nevada Democrats. “We will reintroduce and pass this budget bill again before the end of the session. Instead of repeating this reckless veto charade, I sincerely hope he will realize his mistake and sign it.”

Lombardo criticized elements of AB520 for using one-time funds to pay for ongoing programs, setting up a “fiscal cliff” when the funds were no longer available. He has emphasized fiscal responsibility as one of his five priorities for this year’s Legislature.

AB520 passed along party lines in the Assembly (28-14) and the Senate (13-7).

It wasn’t the only veto on Thursday. Lombardo also rejected:

AB235: Requirements to pay prevailing wages for custom fabrication jobs for the state.

Requirements to pay prevailing wages for custom fabrication jobs for the state. AB251: Requires pharmacies to provide information with prescriptions in 10 languages.

Requires pharmacies to provide information with prescriptions in 10 languages. AB282: Provides subsidized purchase of health insurance for substitute teachers.

Provides subsidized purchase of health insurance for substitute teachers. AB298: Prohibits additional tenant fees, requires return of application fees.

Prohibits additional tenant fees, requires return of application fees. AB359: Removes a required vote to continue fuel taxes. The effect of the veto is that a vote will still be required.

Removes a required vote to continue fuel taxes. The effect of the veto is that a vote will still be required. AB366: Moves the Keep Nevada Working Task Force to the Secretary of State’s Office. The effect of the veto keeps the task force under the Lieutenant Governor’s authority.

Moves the Keep Nevada Working Task Force to the Secretary of State’s Office. The effect of the veto keeps the task force under the Lieutenant Governor’s authority. AB394: An election bill that would have required the Secretary of State’s Office to adopt a procedure on what to do if ballots are not counted by the established deadline.

An election bill that would have required the Secretary of State’s Office to adopt a procedure on what to do if ballots are not counted by the established deadline. AB456: A railroad safety bill that would have limited the length of trains and required use of sensors that warn train crews when equipment is overheating.

A railroad safety bill that would have limited the length of trains and required use of sensors that warn train crews when equipment is overheating. Senate Bill 133 (SB133): Prohibits “fake electors” — a story the 8 News Now Investigators led in reporting as it unfolded after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Republicans met and tried to override legitimate electors in awarding the state’s vote.

Prohibits “fake electors” — a story the 8 News Now Investigators led in reporting as it unfolded after Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. Republicans met and tried to override legitimate electors in awarding the state’s vote. SB144: Outlaws sale of some kinds of fluorescent lamps.

Outlaws sale of some kinds of fluorescent lamps. SB148: Put restrictions on outsourcing jobs at schools.

Put restrictions on outsourcing jobs at schools. SB299: Requirements to pay prevailing wage on some railroad projects. This bill would have removed the Las Vegas Monorail’s exemption from paying prevailing wage.

Requirements to pay prevailing wage on some railroad projects. This bill would have removed the Las Vegas Monorail’s exemption from paying prevailing wage. SB340: Requirements for summer school plans from charter schools to be submitted to the state, along with requirements for reports.

Requirements for summer school plans from charter schools to be submitted to the state, along with requirements for reports. SB404: Revisions to challenging votes in an election, as well as dates when votes can be counted.

Lombardo’s veto messages for the bills on this list have not been posted yet.