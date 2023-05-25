LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo made it clear on Thursday that he will not sign any budget bills until the Legislature addresses his priorities, setting up a showdown as the end of the session nears.

In a statement released just before noon, Lombardo warned lawmakers not to test him.

“As the five budget bills are being fast-tracked by legislative Democrats, I will repeat what I have previously stated. I will not sign any budget bills until my priorities are addressed. Period,” Lombardo said.

“So, before the Senate and Assembly take final action on these five bills today, tomorrow, or the next day, I suggest they reconsider their decision and delay final passage until the policy priorities that I spelled out on day one are on my desk. If they choose to test my resolve, I’ll make it easy for them. The people of Nevada hired me to protect their interests and that is what I intend to do,” he said.

A news release from the Governor’s Office spelled out the priorities:

Fiscally responsible budget

School safety

School choice and accountability

Government efficiency

Crime reduction

Lawmakers in the Democrat-majority Assembly and Senate introduced budget bills on Tuesday night and immediately went to work on passing them, with votes on Wednesday. That prompted the comment from Lombardo, who has watched as the Legislature plowed ahead with no acknowledgment of his agenda.

The $12 billion education budget passed on a party-line vote in the Senate Wednesday, and other budget bills followed suit as Republicans opposed the budgets for various reasons.

At one point, Lombardo was told Democrats would work with him if he wanted to add amendments to their school safety bill. But his bill was shelved.

One Democrat slammed Republicans for refusing to support the budgets.

“Despite many of the portions of these budgets receiving bipartisan support in the Ways & Means Committee and our subcommittees, not a single Republican was willing to put aside their politics today and vote in favor of them,” said Assembly Ways & Means Chairwoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno (D-Las Vegas) said Wednesday.