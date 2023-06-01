LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo signed another important budget bill on Thursday, bringing 12% raises to state employees starting in July.

Assembly Bill 522 (AB522) covers compensation for state employees, providing raises that had been proposed before lawmakers convened to help make up for wide differences in pay between Nevada and other states.

In a tweet just before 5 p.m., Lombardo said, “This afternoon I signed AB 522, the state employee pay bill. I’m proud that this legislation provides essential raises for state employees over the next biennium. Our state employees are deserving of these raises, and I’m grateful we were able to deliver this critical bill.”

The bill delivers on Lombardo’s promise of an 12% raise starting July 1, with another 4% raise next year. The state has been struggling to fill positions, with a job vacancy rate around 20%. This budget contains quarterly bonus for employees of $250 to help retain staff on top of the 8% raise. Longevity pay is also part of the compensation plan after it was removed in lean budget years after the Great Recession.

Other elements of AB522 will bring a two-grade pay increase for members of law enforcement under the Department of Public Safety, and an infusion of money to pay higher salaries in the Nevada System of Higher Education.

