LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo has made it clear: He absolutely will say no to the Nevada Legislature.
He did it 75 times with vetoes — a record in a single session of the Legislature.
The Republican governor butted heads with the Democrat-controlled Legislature in a fight that got ugly at the end with a veto of an important budget bill. Lombardo called a special session, keeping lawmakers overtime to get a solution he could sign. Then he did it again, calling a second special session to get a stadium deal worked out. When the dust had barely settled and the A’s agreement passed, Lombardo went back to work with his veto pen.
By the time Friday was over, Lombardo had rejected another 42 bills, raising the total to 75.
That one-day total nearly matched the previous record for an entire session. Republican Gov. Jim Gibbons vetoed 48 bills during the 2009 session.
Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, a two-term governor who was in office for four legislative sessions, vetoed 97 bills.
Among the bills that Lombardo vetoed on Friday:
- Assembly Bill 242 (AB242): Would have required all votes to be counted by machine after two Nevada counties tried to hand-count the 2022 election.
- AB319: Would have provided $43 million for free breakfast/lunch for Nevada pupils
- AB322: Would have established regulations on kratom products
- AB340: Would have made landlords file formal court complaints to start a summary eviction
- AB498: Would have cut employee contributions to Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) — the veto triggered an extra 7% raise for public employees in 2025 in a separate bill for worker pay
- Senate Bill 76 (SB76): Would have banned PFAs (“forever chemicals” like Teflon) in products made or sold in Nevada
- SB335: Would have stopped evictions for 60 days if the tenant had a rental assistance application pending
- SB400: Would have set up a “Continuum of Care” homeless program at the state level to secure matching federal funds
- SB419: Would have established a state-funded insurance program for children and adults under 26 and for postpartum care coverage — the so-called “HOPE Act”