LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Joe Lombardo has made it clear: He absolutely will say no to the Nevada Legislature.

He did it 75 times with vetoes — a record in a single session of the Legislature.

The Republican governor butted heads with the Democrat-controlled Legislature in a fight that got ugly at the end with a veto of an important budget bill. Lombardo called a special session, keeping lawmakers overtime to get a solution he could sign. Then he did it again, calling a second special session to get a stadium deal worked out. When the dust had barely settled and the A’s agreement passed, Lombardo went back to work with his veto pen.

By the time Friday was over, Lombardo had rejected another 42 bills, raising the total to 75.

That one-day total nearly matched the previous record for an entire session. Republican Gov. Jim Gibbons vetoed 48 bills during the 2009 session.

Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval, a two-term governor who was in office for four legislative sessions, vetoed 97 bills.

Among the bills that Lombardo vetoed on Friday: