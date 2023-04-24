LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Electric bills are expected to soar to $470 in July, according to a new projection.

A document submitted to the Nevada Legislature shows ratepayers in Southern Nevada are paying 54.2% more for power than they did in 2021. That amounts to $844.43 more per year for NV Energy customers.

The projection shows the average hitting $470 just three months from now.

With forecasts showing temperatures hitting 100 degrees just six days from now, higher electric bills are going to show up a lot sooner than July.

NV Energy announced a 14% increase in electric bills late last year, but people don’t use as much electricity during winter months. The increase was announced at the same time residents were struggling with rate hikes by Southwest Gas. Now there’s no escape, with utility bills rising in both winter and summer.

The electric bills are going up — in part — to start paying for a massive project to build transmission lines to carry electricity produced by a growing number of solar projects between Las Vegas and Reno. Known as Greenlink, a $2 billion project is part of the drive to hit Nevada’s 50% renewable energy goals by 2030.

In the meantime, the same thing that drove up Southwest Gas bills — the price of natural gas — is affecting electric bills, as NV Energy produces power with natural gas.

NV Energy customers can find information on assistance including FlexPay and Equal Pay by clicking here.

A survey of electricity prices in the West shows Nevada is paying 15.27 cents per kilowatt hour, second only to California, where the price is 26.14 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 19 cents.

The document showing projected power bills was submitted as an exhibit for Senate Bill 356, which failed to win approval in the Senate Growth and Infrastructure Committee.