LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it’s time to vote, inmates at city and county jails won’t have to go far to cast their ballots — polling places will be set up on site for them under legislation introduced in the Nevada Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 162 (SB162) would require county clerks to work with sheriff’s departments “to establish one polling place in each county jail and city jail exclusively for prisoners in the jail who are registered voters in the county to vote in person on the day of a primary election, presidential preference primary election or general election.”

Senator Melanie Scheible, a Democrat representing District 9 in the southwest Las Vegas valley, is the chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her bill spells out details related to voting, including a provision that restricts election observers at jails unless the sheriff accommodates those visitors.

“With certain exceptions, the provisions of election law apply to the polling places established in jails, voting at such polling places and registering to vote on the day of the election at these polling places,” the bill states.

Scheible also introduced SB163 on Wednesday requiring insurance companies to cover treatment of conditions relating to gender dysphoria, gender incongruence and other disorders of sexual development

The bill allows insurance companies to “prescribe requirements that must be satisfied” for persons who are less than 17 years of age.

Operations including top surgery and breast reductions would be covered if the bill becomes law.