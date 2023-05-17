LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed three gun control bills on Wednesday in Carson City.

The gun control bills were passed on party-line votes by the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature on Monday:

Assembly Bill 354 (AB354): Prohibits guns at polling locations, vote centers, election sites, ballot drop-off locations, and ballot tabulation areas. The bill also updates definitions regarding ghost guns.

(AB354): Prohibits guns at polling locations, vote centers, election sites, ballot drop-off locations, and ballot tabulation areas. The bill also updates definitions regarding ghost guns. Assembly Bill 355 (AB355): Prohibits individuals under 21 years of age from owning and possessing certain assault weapons.

(AB355): Prohibits individuals under 21 years of age from owning and possessing certain assault weapons. Senate Bill 171 (SB171): Prohibits anyone convicted of a hate crime from owning, purchasing or possessing a firearm for 10 years.

Democrats don’t have the votes to override the vetoes unless a Republican lawmaker votes with them.

The vetoes show Lombardo’s Republican values and support of the Second Amendment.

In explaining why he vetoed AB355, Lombardo called the bill’s goals admirable, but challenged the bill’s constitutionality. He cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that states “gun restrictions are constitutional only insofar as there is a tradition of such regulation in United States history.” He also quoted a federal court ruling that said Second Amendment protections “extend in full to law-abiding adults aged eighteen or older.”

AB354 was criticized as “too broad” in its attempt to increase public confidence in safety around elections. Lombardo said there is no notable history of gun violence at election facilities in Nevada. He also said restricting guns within 100 feet of a “ballot-box” was untenable because of the wide presence of voting sites. The ghost gun definitions provided in AB354 are secondary to Second Amendment protections, he said.

Lombardo objected to SB171’s reach, depriving Second Amendment rights to people convicted of misdemeanor hate crimes. “Many of the more violent and egregious offenses under Nevada law that are commonly associated with hate crimes can and should be prosecuted as felonies in the first place, especially when there is a connection between the underlying crime and the use of guns. It is a better solution to make these types of hate crimes felonies than to further penalize low-level offenders – especially when existing law sufficiently addresses the issue.”

The Governor’s Office offered no hint on Monday that the vetoes were coming, saying only, “As bills are presented to Gov. Lombardo in their final form, our office will comment and respond appropriately.”

Before taking the governor’s job, Lombardo was sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

