LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro announced Monday she will seek a third term.

“It’s been an honor to serve the people of Nevada as both a prosecutor and a state senator, and I am excited to continue the fight to build stronger communities and a fairer, more equitable state,” Cannizzaro said.

She opened the session with her son, Case, in one arm and a microphone in the other. Four months later, she was leading the Senate through two special sessions and her newborn son, Cole, was there with her as she leveled criticism at Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo for “politics over policy.” She railed against Republican criticisms that suggested the Legislature had failed to consider Lombardo’s priorities, delivering a speech on the duty to thoroughly vet legislation.

In announcing her reelection bid, Cannizzaro put health care, education and economic issues at the top of her to-do list.

“Nevadans deserve health care options that don’t break the bank, a qualified teacher in every classroom, and an economy that works for our working families, not just the wealthy and well-connected. I am excited to launch my campaign for re-election and look forward to continuing to serve my neighbors in Senate District 6,” she said.

Cannizzaro has led efforts “to expand protections for reproductive health and freedom, pass a Public Option that will lead to greater health care access at lower costs, protect workers’ rights on the job, and invest in record increases to public K-12 education funding,” according to a news release.

She became the first woman elected to the position of majority leader in 2019. She holds a law degree from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law and she attended the University of Nevada, Reno. Before that, she graduated from Chaparral High School.

She lives in Summerlin with her husband, Nate Ring, and their two sons.