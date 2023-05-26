LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A marathon session of the Nevada Legislature is under way in Carson City. 8NewsNow.com is tracking the progress of bills as the deadline nears for legislation to receive votes in the Senate and Assembly before advancing to the desk of Gov. Joe Lombardo.

Although some bills are exempt from Friday’s deadline because they are still being studied for funding, many bills must pass before the Legislature adjourns on Friday. Bills that originated in the Assembly must receive approval from the full Senate. Bills that originated in the Senate must receive approval from the full Assembly.

See separate coverage on what’s happening with budget bills today.