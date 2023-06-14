LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Assembly convened briefly to set the stage for a vote this afternoon on the A’s baseball stadium funding plan. A short meeting took care of some formalities before the final vote can occur. Check back for updates through the day.

The Legislature is in its fifth day of the 35th Special Session, called by Gov. Joe Lombardo to consider the proposed $1.5 billion 30,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The proposal — Senate Bill 1 (SB1) — caps the public’s part of funding the stadium at $380 million.