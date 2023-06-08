LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An agreement on funding for the A’s stadium on the Las Vegas Strip will have to wait until next week after lawmakers shut down until Monday after a long day of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The start of Thursday’s session lagged after a late night of testimony, and the Assembly quickly adjourned without a quorum at about 4:15 p.m., setting Monday as its next scheduled session. The Senate convened just before 5 p.m. and immediately adjourned until Monday.

8NewsNow.com will continue to follow developments as Senate Bill 1 (SB1) moves through the process, but substantial updates may not come until after the weekend. See what happened in Day 1 of the special session, and check back for updates: