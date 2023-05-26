LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation paving the way to build a $1.5 billion stadium for the A’s move to Las Vegas was introduced Friday night in Carson City.

Up to $380 million in public taxpayer dollars are proposed in the bill. The legislation — Senate Bill 509 (SB509) — creates the “Southern Nevada Tourism Innovation Act” to establish a method to finance the project.

Early reports indicate the legislation was first seen at 8 p.m. in the Nevada State Senate Finance Committee in a “behind the bar” meeting.

The bill sets a cap of $36 million in transferrable tax credits in a fiscal year or $180 million total.

Full details of the deal and the text of the legislation are not yet available on the Legislature’s website.

The 30,000-seat stadium is expected to take an estimated 18-24 months to build, and it’s currently planned for the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort.

At a Thursday news conference in Carson City, Democratic leaders in the Legislature suggested that they wouldn’t pass any major bills — including the stadium deal and a major economic package for movie studios to invest in Southern Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.