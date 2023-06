LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The A’s stadium has the full attention of Nevada lawmakers as a special session begins today in Carson City.

Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation after last night’s special session finished, ordering the Nevada Legislature to take up the funding plan for the stadium, which is planned at the site of the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Resort on the Strip. Updates on the special session will be added to this report as the session begins, expected at about noon on Wednesday.