LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers returned to Carson City on Monday to take up the plan for funding a baseball stadium on the Strip. Senate Bill 1 still needs approval in both houses of the Legislature, but has yet to go to a vote of any kind. It’s currently awaiting approval from the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations on Thursday and today are likely to produce amendments to SB1 as lawmakers look for an agreement that will pass with a majority vote. Updates on any action taken in the Senate and Assembly will be added to this story as it develops: