Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature convenes Monday
Top Nevada Legislature Headlines
Local board kills slaughterhouse idea in Carson City
Nevada man charged with making threatening phone calls …
Gov. Sisolak signs police reform bills on anniversary …
Several rural Nevada counties want to reopen businesses …
Special session ends overnight after passing COVID-19 …
Republican legislators file lawsuit over tax, fee extensions
More Nevada Legislature
New laws in effect July 1
Gov. Sisolak vetoed only 3 bills in Legislative Session
Nevada lawmakers will let voters decide on same-sex …
Dozens rally for rewrite of Nevada abortion laws
Nevada bill updating school funding formula introduced
Governor set to sign bill on pot dispensary bill
Resource document for sex assault victims passes …