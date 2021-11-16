Nevada Legislature passes revised political districts, ends special session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Legislature approved redistricting maps on Tuesday and wrapped up the 33rd Special session in Carson City.

The changes passed 25-17 in the Nevada Assembly, and 12-9 in the Nevada Senate. Gov. Steve Sisolak has already said he will approve the maps.

Observers are already speculating that Republicans and possibly other groups will file legal challenges to the new boundary lines.

“The maps passed today reflect our diverse and vibrant state and set us on a path for the next 10 years where the voices of all those who call Nevada home are represented,” according to a joint statement from Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

Advocates for Hispanic communities criticized the changes on Monday. Sandra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, referred to “racial gerrymandering,” and predicted that Republicans would put up a fight in court.

“What the Latinos are saying is that if you do that you are pitting groups against each other,” Cosgrove said.

The new political boundaries will determine Nevada’s congressional, legislative, and Board of Regents districts. District lines change every 10 years to reflect population shifts discovered in the U.S. Census.

The statement released by Democrats details some of the changes reflected in the Census and the new maps: