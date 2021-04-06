Nevada legislators discuss recovering from impacts of COVID during virtual meeting for legislative day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Various state lawmakers and legislators met virtually Tuesday with business leaders for the chamber’s legislative day. The event highlighted topics like recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, along with taking a look at how businesses are coping.

Senate minority leader James Settelmeyer discussed Senate Bill 323, where businesses can have designated COVID-19 areas.

“If you’ve had the shot and if you’ve had COVID in that other area you can go back to where it was before where you can have people elbow to elbow, and in that other section, people would have to obey and utilize the protocols set by the governor through the emergency directive,” said Senate Minority leader James Settelmeyer.

There has not been a hearing for the bill yet. Other discussions included how corporate licensing fees increased to $50, making it harder for businesses to make a comeback.