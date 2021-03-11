Nevada lawmakers mull banning ticket quotas for police

A close-up photo of police lights by night

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering banning police departments from requiring officers meet quotas and issue a minimum number of traffic citations.

A bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Rochelle Nguyen proposes prohibiting law enforcement agencies from subjecting their officers to ticket quotas and basing promotional decisions on the number of citations issued.

Police unions and criminal justice reform advocates in a Thursday committee hearing said quotas encouraged confrontational policing.

Lobbyists representing departments said law enforcement agency leaders need mechanisms to ensure officers respond to complaints to a sufficient extent.

The quota ban is one of several policies under consideration by lawmakers in response to calls for police reform.