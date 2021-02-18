FILE – This file image made from May 25, 2020 video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with Christian Cooper, a Black man, was charged Monday, July 6, 2020, with filing a false report. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A proposed bill in the Nevada Legislature would allow a person to sue another individual who files a false police report based on one’s race, religion, nationality, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Assembly Bill No. 17 was introduced Thursday with bipartisan support. The bill’s introduction comes amid several high-profile incidents where a person falsely reported a criminal act based on a person’s race, religion, or other characteristics.

While not mentioned in the bill, last spring, a white woman in New York City called police on a Black man who was bird watching.

Social media posts show Christian Cooper pulled out his phone and captured Amy Cooper calling police to report she was being threatened by “an African-American man.” Amy then earned the nickname “Central Park Karen.”

In a Facebook post, Christian Cooper claimed the dog was “tearing through the plantings” and told her she should go to another part of the park. When she refused, he pulled out dog treats, causing her to scream at him to not come near her dog.

“There’s an African-American man, I’m in Central Park, he is recording me and threatening myself and my dog. Please send the cops immediately!” Amy is heard saying in the video to dispatchers during the call before the recording stops.

This week, the district attorney dropped charges against Amy after she completed an education program.

Existing Nevada law makes reporting a false crime based on a person’s perceived race a misdemeanor. The new law would allow a person to file a civil lawsuit, even if a criminal lawsuit is not filed or the false reporter is convicted.

No hearing had been scheduled as of Thursday.