Nevada lawmakers focus on justice reform, guns as session wanes

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nevada Legislative building. (Photo credit: Nevada Legislature)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers passed hundreds of bills this week to reform the criminal justice system, boost funding for K-12 schools and ban “ghost guns.”

They passed measures to ban law enforcement agencies from requiring their officers meet ticket quotas and to decriminalize traffic violations.

The four-month legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 31. The Democratic-controlled statehouse has passed dozens of priority bills.

But the fate of several major proposals remains up the in air, including energy infrastructure, mail-in voting and laid-off workers who want the jobs they had before the pandemic — remains up in the air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories