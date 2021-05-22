Nevada lawmakers focus on justice reform, guns as session wanes

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers passed hundreds of bills this week to reform the criminal justice system, boost funding for K-12 schools and ban “ghost guns.”

They passed measures to ban law enforcement agencies from requiring their officers meet ticket quotas and to decriminalize traffic violations.

The four-month legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 31. The Democratic-controlled statehouse has passed dozens of priority bills.

But the fate of several major proposals remains up the in air, including energy infrastructure, mail-in voting and laid-off workers who want the jobs they had before the pandemic — remains up in the air.