Nevada gubernatorial candidate Dean Heller calls Biden ‘illegitimate president’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Republican Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and current gubernatorial candidate is making headlines for calling President Joe Biden an illegitimate president.

Heller, who is among the frontrunners in the Republican primary for governor, doubled down Wednesday during an interview with 8 News Now’s John Langeler about fraud in the 2020 election.

“I was secretary of state for 12 years here, I know our election laws,” Heller said during the taping of “Politics Now.” “I know what it means to mail a ballot and not have clean voter rolls. You walk into an apartment complex and see 100 ballots on the ground and say, ‘Nope, there is no voter fraud there.’”

Current Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, has repeatedly said there was no widespread fraud in the election. A Secretary of State’s Office audit, several lawsuits and judges have found no evidence of widespread fraud.

Ballots are tracked with signature matching and complex backend technology, the Secretary of State’s Office has previously told 8 News Now.

In Nevada in 2020, 10 dead voters had ballots cast in their names and 10 people voted twice, the I-Team has learned from a secretary of state report, far below initial claims from state and national Republicans alleging nearly 4,000 individual cases of voter fraud.

Heller stressed his calling Biden “illegitimate” was similar to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton calling then-President Donald Trump “illegitimate.” Clinton made the remark about Trump’s amid investigations about Russian interference.

Heller, who lost Nevada’s 2018 Senate race to Democrat Jacky Rosen by five percentage points, announced his candidacy in September, joining a long list of challengers hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Other Republicans running in next year’s June primary include Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, attorney Joey Gilbert, businessmen Guy Nohra and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore.

Watch more of the interview with Heller and other candidates on “Politics Now” Saturday at 11:35 p.m.