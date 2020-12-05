Nevada electors legally bound to vote for winning president

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada and 31 other states have laws that punish rogue Electoral College delegates that cast votes for candidates other than those they’re pledged to support.

The state Legislature passed the Uniform Faithful Presidential Electors Act in 2013 to bind electors to candidates that win the state’s popular vote. It’s one of six states that have passed the law and one of 32 that have some sort of faithful elector law on the books.

As members of Trump’s legal team urge Legislatures in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia to appoint alternate electors, new scrutiny has been directed to the complex, state-specific rules governing the electoral college.

