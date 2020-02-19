Nevada Democrats unveil more details about caucus tool during private briefing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just four days until the Nevada caucus, we’re getting our first look at how all the votes will be counted. The Nevada State Democratic Party unveiled more details about their caucus tool at a private briefing.

The party hosted a mock caucus to show how they’ll use it. And as we’ve reported, the caucus calculator will be on an iPad.

We’ve learned it’s basically a series of Google forms and links to read-only previews of Google sheets that are meant to help caucus chairs figure out viability and realignment at each precinct.

8 News Now obtained training slides that show what it will all look like in practice.

At each step in the process, precinct chairs will enter information into a Google form on the iPad tool.

The caucus calculator instantly combines volunteers’ entries of in-person results at each precinct on caucus day, with early votes already counted by the state party. Those will be displayed in read-only spreadsheets.

For example, volunteers will plug in the first alignment preferences of the in-person caucus-goers into one form. Then, they’ll get a link to a Google spreadsheet where they can look at the early voting results. The tool then calculates it all together, resulting in the first alignment viability.

This happens for each realignment.

All eyes are on Nevada, especially following the Iowa caucus debacle.

8 News Now had the chance to speak with Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, about what he’s hoping to see here.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure we’re learning from our mistakes,” said Perez. “I have a lot of confidence. I have a lot of confidence in the Nevada Democratic Party.”

The state party did not answer specific questions about the reporting process, and that was a key problem in the Iowa caucus.

We do know that volunteers started to practice with the caucus calculator on Tuesday, and roughly 80 more trainings are scheduled this week.

With the caucus just around the corner, time is ticking to get everyone up to speed.

Today was the last day of early voting. In the first three days, Saturday through Monday, more than 36,000 people voted.