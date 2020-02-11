Nevada Democrats to rely on paper ballots for early caucus voting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party has released an outline for the upcoming early voting process and it involves using paper-based balloting. Early voting will last four days, from Saturday, Feb. 15, to Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The paper ballots will be available in English, Spanish and Tagalog. These ballots will then be loaded onto party-purchased iPads for caucus day.

Volunteers will use iPads loaded with a PDF of the Nevada voter roll to check in voters who show up to participate in four days of early voting, according to the memo. Each voter will be given a card with the voter registration ID number and a PIN, both of which the voter will enter when checking in online via a Google form.

This comes after news broke that state Democrats will use a “computer tool” for the upcoming caucus. CBS News obtained a photo of a slide used in training for the “tool” that resembles an app.

The party insisted it would not be using an app at all.

Paper sign-in sheets will be available if needed.

The party noted paper backups for the entire process will be provided “as we have always planned.”

Details on plans for Feb. 22, caucus day, remain unclear.