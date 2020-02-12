Nevada Democrats will use paper ballots for early voting; still little known about caucus tool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Early voting in the Nevada caucus starts this coming Saturday, and caucus day is just 11 days away. After Iowa had problems with their app, Nevada Democrats are busy trying to figure out a new plan.

8 News Now spoke with William McCurdy II, the Nevada State Democratic Party chair, about what the future holds for our state’s caucus. While our questions about caucus day are still unanswered, we do have some details about how early voting will work.

The plan is to use paper ballots and then scan the results like a scantron.

Voters’ registration will be completed digitally. They’ll receive a card with a registration ID number and a pin and will enter this information into a Google form.

Early voters will still rank between three and five candidates on their ballot. Their top choice that meets the 15 percent threshold at their precinct is the one that will be counted.

State party leaders told us they’re excited to be able to provide voters the important option of early caucusing for the first time.

“This will definitely allow for folks who would not have otherwise participated to participate and also to our seniors, folks with disabilities,” said McCurdy. “And it is our goal, and it is our mission within the Nevada State Democratic Party to be the most transparent, accessible and expansive caucus yet.”

Early voting runs from Feb. 15-18.

8 News Now also tried getting answers from McCurdy about the newly announced caucus “tool” Nevada Democrats plan to use on caucus day. There’s still very little known about it. McCurdy responded:

“We’re really looking forward to rolling out what the next process will be. As stated, it will be secure, it will be efficient, it will be simple, and most of all, it will be tested, and it will be evaluated before that is rolled out to the general public.

We do know the “tool” is being described as software loaded onto an iPad.

What’s also unclear right now is how early votes will be transmitted into the caucus “tool,” who the maker of the new “tool” is, how long it’s been tested or when volunteers will be trained to use it.