LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Democratic Party has entered its formal application to have the state host the first presidential presidential primary in 2024.

In a Monday news release, state Democrats said the application was entered on Friday.

Other states are expected to vie for the first spot — as many as 17 other states, plus Puerto Rico and Democrats Abroad. The first primary has been a prestigious honor, drawing the national focus as the selection of presidential candidates begins every four years.

Nevada is among the four states that have kicked off the nominating process since 2008: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. The Iowa Caucuses are the first in the nation, with the New Hampshire primary after that.

All four of the states that have been early in the political season said they would apply to be first, and the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC) opened up the early spots to five states when it met in April. The deadline to apply was Friday.

The other states that were expected to apply to go first are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Iowa and New Hampshire contests have been criticized because both states are overwhelmingly white. Iowa is just over 90% white, 3.7% Black and 2.4% Asian. New Hampshire is nearly 93% white, 2.6% Asian and 1.6% Black.

By contrast, Nevada is 47.4% white, 9.4% Black and 9.2% Asian/Pacific Islander.

The RBC will hear presentations on June 22 and 23, and make a decision during its meetings on Aug. 5 and 6.