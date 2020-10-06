Nevada Democrats launch Tagalog voter protection hotline

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a voter casts his ballot during Florida’s primary election at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state’s status as a crucial battleground in November.(Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Victory team launched a voter protection hotline in Tagalog on Monday. In addition to our English and Spanish hotlines, this hotline reflects the Nevada Victory team’s concerted efforts to reach Nevada’s diverse electorate and answer questions in voters’ preferred languages.

The launch of our Tagalog voter protection hotline is yet another plank of the coordinated campaign’s strategy to educate and mobilize Asian American and Pacific Islander voters. AAPI outreach has been a cornerstone of the coordinated campaign from the beginning. This priority is reflected in all aspects of the campaign, from literature and targeted events to staff hirings.

Nevada is home to one of the fastest-growing AAPI populations in the country. Nevada’s AAPI community makes up 11% of Nevada’s electorate and Filipino Americans make up the largest ethnic group within Nevada’s AAPI community. As the election approaches, our Tagalog voter protection hotline will expand our existing efforts to engage Filipino American voters.

The start of early voting in Nevada is now only days away. As we approach the last leg of the campaign, the Nevada Victory team will continue to share bilingual messages with Nevada voters, offering information and voting resources through NevadaVotesEarly.com/NevadaVota.com and our voter protection hotline 888-525-VOTE (8683).