Abortion legal in Nevada up to 24 weeks or after if medically-required per doctor

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats have proposed a law to protect women seeking abortions and reproductive health care in Nevada from states where such procedures are banned or restricted.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced the bill Thursday along with every Democratic state senator and assembly member.

The bill would both prohibit the governor from aiding in the potential arrest of a person from another state seeking reproductive health services in Nevada and forbid a state licensing board from disciplining a provider for performing such services.

It would also limit state agencies from assisting in related investigations.

The bill defines “reproductive health care services” as “medical, surgical, counseling or referral services relating to the human reproductive system, including, without limitation, services relating to pregnancy, contraception, the termination of pregnancy or any procedure or care found by a competent medical professional to be appropriate based upon the wishes of a patient and in accordance with the laws of this state.”

The legislation mirrors what former Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak required via executive order. Sisolak signed the order days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The right to an abortion is codified by Nevada law and is protected in the state up to 24 weeks, which is typically defined as before a fetus is viable. Abortion is also permitted in Nevada after 24 weeks if the pregnant person’s health is at risk. The protection could only be removed by a vote of the people.

Judges have blocked proposed bans in the neighboring states of Arizona and Utah.

Women from as far away as Idaho and Texas have come to Nevada to receive an abortion, as those states have banned abortion with no exceptions for incest or rape.

While likely to pass the Democratic-controlled state legislature, it was unclear if Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo would sign off on the proposal. Lombardo has said abortion is settled law in Nevada.