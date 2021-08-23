Nevada Democrats endorse Henderson mayor to take Lt. Gov. Marshall’s spot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Democratic Party is supporting Henderson Mayor Debra March for the job of lieutenant governor.

Lt. Governor Kate Marshall accepted a position in the Biden administration last week.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer endorsed March in a Monday news release. Due to term limits, March cannot serve another term as mayor.

“Debra’s proven leadership, statewide reach, and extensive experience will allow for a seamless transition within our executive branch,” Whitmer said.

“She is the well-respected mayor of Nevada’s second-largest city, Henderson, and also serves as Chair of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada & the Regional Flood Control District, and as a board member of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance,” Whitmer said.

March is a UNLV graduate who began her public service as a state park ranger before working for eight years as a social worker in rural Nevada, according to the release. She oversaw the Nevada State Welfare office in Ely and served five rural counties before becoming deputy administrator of the Nevada Real Estate Division. March has also served as director of UNLV’s Lied Institute for Real Estate Studies.

Whitmer said, “Under Debra’s leadership, Henderson has become the economic pacesetter for the rest of the state, attracting tech giants like Google and Amazon, the corporate and training home base for the Raiders as well as other sports franchises, leading machine manufacturer Haas Automation, and countless small businesses, from restaurants to daycares and beyond. Debra has her finger on the pulse of Nevada, both in terms of the intricacies of policy and the urgency of kitchen-table issues. It would be all of our privilege to have her holding the office of Lt. Governor.”

While at the Lied Institute, March also served as a City of Henderson Planning Commissioner, advocating for smart growth, sustainable economic development and community planning.

She was appointed to represent Henderson’s Ward II in July 2009 and was elected to full terms in 2011 and 2015.

She won a landslide election for Henderson Mayor in 2017.