Nevada Democrats bypass state party, deepen internal split

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A divide among Nevada Democrats has deepened as top Democratic officials opted to bypass the state party and set up an alternate party organization in Washoe County ahead of next year’s election.

Nevada Democratic Victory launched its 2022 statewide campaign Wednesday with the goal of registering Democratic voters in “every corner of Nevada.”

The decision to shift the coordinated Democratic campaign to reach voters, organize and fundraise for 2022 comes after progressive leaders took over the state party earlier this year.

“Nevada remains a critical battleground and maintaining our Democratic majorities in Congress hinges on our success in the Silver State, and we know what it takes to win,” said Molly Forgey, Nevada Democratic Victory spokesperson.

The move has the backing of U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak, who are Democrats seeking reelection next year.

The new state party chair Judith Whitmer decried the move as “profoundly dangerous” and says it puts Democratic incumbents at risk.