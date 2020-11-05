Nevada could decide presidential race; state, county election results still not updated

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The outcome of Nevada’s general election has garnered a lot of interest across the nation. Because of this, our Secretary of State’s Office wanted to release more results Wednesday. That did not happen, however, and the next numbers should be coming Thursday morning.

Final results could be days away.

The Silver State’s six electoral votes are of increasing importance in the race to 270, between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Eight thousand votes separate the two candidates, but hundreds of thousands have not yet been counted.

So, the big question is, what’s taking so long?

“Right now, we’re just waiting on the remaining mail ballots,” said Wayne Thorley, Nevada Deputy Secretary of State for Elections.

He explains there’s a longer timeline for counting mail ballots, based on Nevada law.

“Those ballots can be counted up to a week after the election, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day. So, there are ballots in the mail stream that are still working their way through that we will end up counting.”

Voters can also cure the signature on their ballot until the end of next week.

Clark County plans to release new results daily, starting tomorrow. Joe Gloria, registrar of voters, announced all early and all Election Day votes have been counted.

There’s also more than just mail ballots left to go.

“Provisional ballots, electronic ballots that were sent to overseas voters, electronic ballots that were processed for disabled voters, and also, some special ballots for new residents,” Gloria said.

Gloria says his office is able to process up to 70,000 ballots a day, but it’s hard to say how many ballots are left to count because all Nevada voters were sent a mail ballot.

State officials are urging Nevadans to let the process play out.

“Be patient,” Thorley implored. “All the ballots aren’t gonna be counted today. They’re not gonna all be counted tomorrow.”

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office says it will announce unofficial election results daily, starting tomorrow at 9 a.m. We’re also told the results will load one county at a time, so not everything will be on the website right away.

We also want to mention that mail-in votes typically lean Democratic.