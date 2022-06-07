LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., has held the Congressional District 1 office since 2013, and has the longest tenure of any of Southern Nevada’s congressional representatives. She faces a primary opponent, Amy Vilela, and eight Republicans are entered in the primary, including former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy. Independent candidate Comiesha Lenoir and Libertarian Ken Cavanaugh will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The winners will advance to a general election race that BallotPedia has identified as a battleground race — among only 3.2% of the U.S. House contests nationwide with the distinction.

Titus (https://www.dinatitus.com/) is known for her expertise in history and policies related to nuclear power, weaponry and waste. She taught government classes for more than 30 years at UNLV, where she has professor emeritus status. “Attending school in the heartland of American democracy during the height of the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War inspired Dina to study political science and engage others in the critical issues of a changing world,” according to her campaign website.

Vilela (https://www.amyvilela.org/) is aligned with progressives, and worked as a co-chair for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign. She has an accounting and business background, and owns her own business.

District 1 could be competitive after redistricting took away some of the Democrats’ strength.

More on the Republican candidates:

JANE ADAMS: With a pro-business campaign, Adams is a proponent of nuclear power, lithium and bitcoin as economic plays for Nevada. Her website calls out national debt and calls for more investment in American business, innovation and entrepreneurship.

DAVID BROG: Campaigning on themes of “Nevada First” and conservative values, Brog describes himself as “a long-time supporter of the conservative principles that guide the America First movement.” He and his wife have two children.

CRESENT HARDY: (no website) was a late-comer to the list of Republicans lining up to challenge Titus, and his political experience includes city council time in Mesquite, experience in the Nevada Assembly, and toppling U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford in 2014.

MARK ROBERTSON: A fiscal conservative, Robertson backs a balanced budget amendment, freedom from government mandates and choice in education. “Mark Robertson defended our country in the military for 30 years. Now it’s time to take that fight to Washington!,” according to his website.

CAROLINA SERRANO: Calling herself the most conservative candidate in the race, Serrano’s website forwards messages that include protecting American families and workers, and auditing the Federal Reserve. Another message: “Fire Fauci.”

MORGUN SHOLTY: Representing Republican youth, Sholty emphasizes themes of education reform, along with his experience in the community with political campaigns, initiatives, and non-profits.

DIANE STEEL: A former District Court judge, Steel cites education principles including: “No teaching division and hate. Parents get the final say. Get the federal government out of our classrooms.” She also emphasizes mental health, fixing DACA and anti-inflation measures, along with a “build the wall” message.

JESSIE TURNER: Turner decries the “illogical and irresponsible actions of a Democrat Socialist Party” and promises to work against violence and division in America. He describes himself as a free market capitalist.